Levi’s Cyber Monday Event keeps deals rolling with 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Levi’s Cyber Monday Sale continues with 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code CYBER at checkout. This sale is a great time to update your denim or get your holiday shopping done. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These jeans feature a timeless design to wear for years and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. This style also has extra room in the hips and thighs to promote comfort as well as stretch-infused fabric. Plus, you can choose from five versatile denim wash options. With over 2,000 reviews from Levi’s customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s and you can check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

