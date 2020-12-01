Levi’s Cyber Monday Event keeps deals rolling with 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

Levi’s Cyber Monday Sale continues with 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code CYBER at checkout. This sale is a great time to update your denim or get your holiday shopping done. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the 505 Regular Fit Jeans are a standout from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These jeans feature a timeless design to wear for years and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. This style also has extra room in the hips and thighs to promote comfort as well as stretch-infused fabric. Plus, you can choose from five versatile denim wash options. With over 2,000 reviews from Levi’s customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Levi’s and you can check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $30 (Orig. $70)
- 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans $35 (Orig. $60)
- 514 Stretch Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sherpa Trucker Jacket $77 (Orig. $128)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $42 (Orig. $70)
- 501 Stretch Skinny Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- 312 Shaping Slim Jeans $30 (Orig. $60)
- 711 Skinny Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
