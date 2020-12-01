Make anything with the NutriBullet 1200W Blender at $70 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

-
$70

Amazon is offering the NutriBullet 1200W Blender for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $100 and has gone for between $80-$90 these days. Today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This blender is perfect for cooking, making smoothies, or more. The 1200W motor easily grinds through anything you throw at it, and the 64-ounce pitcher has plenty of room when it comes time to blend. Plus, clean-up is a breeze as the pitcher can easily be placed in the dishwasher. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, the NutriBullet 600W Blender is available for $50 shipped. This is $20 below the model above, though it does cut the power in half. Due to this, NutriBullet rates this one for personal blending, as they only include a smaller 24-ounce cup here.

Don’t forget to swing by our home goods guide which is constantly updated with the best deals for your kitchen, garage, and any other area of your house. Today, we’ve found deals on K-Cups, robot vacuums, and much more.

NutriBullet Blender features:

  • NutriBullet blender is the ultimate cooking companion, with multiple speeds blend up any recipe, both quickly and precisely.
  • Three precision speeds, and pulse function offer you full control at the Press of a button. 1200W of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.
  • Includes: (1) 1200 watt motor base, (1) 64 oz blender pitcher with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, and (1) recipe book
  • The NutriBullet blender blade is made of powerful stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action. Our super-durable BPA-free pitcher is made of high-performance plastic.
  • Hassle-free cleaning – simply place pitcher in the dishwasher.

