Marmot Cyber Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50-60% off sale: Jackets, vests, more from $12

Marmot is extending its deals during Cyber Week with 30% off sitewide. You can also save 50 to 60% off sale items and up to 70% off mystery deals. Plus, customers receive free 3-day delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Variant Hybrid Vest that’s marked down to $98. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $140. This style is highly packable and made to be lightweight for added convienience. It’s also available in three color options and infused with stretch, which is great for winter sports. Hit the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide with additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Keele Peak Jacket is also great for winter sports due to its waterproof design. It’s currently marked down to $105, which is $245 off the original rate. Plus, you can also find it in three versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

