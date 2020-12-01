Marmot Cyber Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50-60% off sale: Jackets, vests, more from $12

-
FashionCyber Monday 2020Marmot
70% off From $12

Marmot is extending its deals during Cyber Week with 30% off sitewide. You can also save 50 to 60% off sale items and up to 70% off mystery deals. Plus, customers receive free 3-day delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Variant Hybrid Vest that’s marked down to $98. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $140. This style is highly packable and made to be lightweight for added convienience. It’s also available in three color options and infused with stretch, which is great for winter sports. Hit the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out our fashion guide with additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Keele Peak Jacket is also great for winter sports due to its waterproof design. It’s currently marked down to $105, which is $245 off the original rate. Plus, you can also find it in three versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cyber Monday 2020

Marmot

About the Author

Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds o...
Amazon offers men’s winter fashion deals from $16...
Express Cyber Monday Sale extends with 50% off sitewide...
GAP’s Cyber Week Deals offer 50% off sitewide, ex...
Save $80 on the Wi-Fi Anova 1000W Sous Vide and up your...
Edifier’s Bluetooth bookshelf speakers hit 2020 l...
Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone 12 Pro Max B...
Add 18,000-lumens of light to your garage with these tw...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 60% off sitewide with deals on top-rated jackets from $25

From $25 Learn More
50% off

Old Navy’s Big Friday Sale takes 50% off with deals from just $5: Family pajamas, more

From $5 Learn More
Save 20%

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum returns to all-time low at $650 (Save 20%)

$650 Learn More
50% off

Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Polos, jackets, more

From $30 Learn More
70% off

MyProtein 11-lb. Impact Whey now $45 shipped (Reg. $80) + more up to 70% off

$45 Learn More
Reg. $250

Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scanner at $199 (Save $51)

$199 Learn More
40% off

Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, Cuphead, more up to 40% off

From $15 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 01, 2020 – Nest Mini Christmas bundle $20, up to $300 off iPads, more

Listen now