Expand your matte black EDC with an Amazon low on Zippo’s pocket lighter, now under $7

Amazon is offering the Zippo Matte Black Pocket Lighter for $6.76 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves around $9 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked in this colorway. If you’ve been looking for a new lighter to add to your everyday carry, well, this is a great option. Zippo is known for their quality and the matte finish found here will offer a unique feel and look. It’s made in the USA and you’ll find that the lighter features a ‘windproof’ design, meaning it should stay lit even when in windy conditions. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re just after lighting a few candles around the house, a match will surely do the trick. This 10-pack of 32 matches will give you a total of 320 lights to ignite candles for many months to come. It’s just under $6 at Amazon and is something we highly recommend keeping around the house.

Now that you have your lighting situation figured out, why not pick up a nice candle? We found that Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Tin Candle is a great choice. It’s scented with essential oils and costs just $4.50 at Amazon.

Zippo Pocket Lighter features:

Genuine Zippo windproof lighter with distinctive Zippo “click”

All metal construction; Windproof design works virtually anywhere

Refillable for a lifetime of use; For optimum performance, we recommend genuine Zippo premium lighter fluid, flints, and wicks.

Made in USA; Lifetime guarantee that “it works or we fix it free”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!