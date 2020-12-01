Here’s 8-quarts of highly-rated multi-cooker for just $40 shipped (Reg. $80+)

-
Reg. $80+ $40

Best Buy is now offering the 8-quart Insignia Digital Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120, we have seen this Best Buy exclusive in the $80 range a number of times with today’s deal being among the lowest we have tracked. While we are still tracking some great deals on Instant Pot models, you won’t find an 8-quart option for this low. Large enough to feed the whole family and then some, this model features 12 preset cooking functions including slow cook, keep warm, steak/meat, fish steam, beans/lentils, sear/sauté, soup/stew, rice/risotto, chicken, and many more. It also ships with a series of handy attachments like a measuring cup, rice scoop, soup ladle, cooking stand and condensation collector. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find an 6-quart multi-cooker at this price, never mind a family-sized 8-quart. This 6-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker can provide a one-pot meal solution for slightly less, but it isn’t nearly as versatile as the feature deal. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. 

As we mentioned above, there are still some particularly notable Cyber Monday and Black Friday pricing live on Instant Pot models with deals starting from just $49 right here. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional price drops on kitchenware, DIY tools, and more. 

More on the Insignia Digital Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule. Choose from Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Steak/Meat, Fish Steam, Beans/Lentils, Sear/Sauté, Soup/Stew, Rice/Risotto, Chicken, Vegetable Steam, Hot Cereal/Oatmeal and Cake.

