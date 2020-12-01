Panasonic Cordless Beard Trimmer with 19 settings now $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic GB42 Cordless Men’s Beard Trimmer With Precision Dial for $34.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This wet/dry shaver offers wireless shaving along with 19 precision trim settings for various lengths and detailing as well as a snap-on comb attachment for “uncooperative hairs.” It provides up to 50-minutes of cordless runtime with an included charger/storage stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great add-on for today’s trimer is this $12 Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer, which is great for your nose, ears, and eyebrows. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers and will nicely round out your personal grooming kit. 

Speaking of which we are still tracking a number of hangover shaver and grooming kit deals starting from $40 right here. You’ll find Philips kits, OneBlade Pro, and more. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable household essentials and personal care deals

More on the Panasonic GB42 Cordless Beard Trimmer:

  • Quick adjust electric trimmer dial provides 19 settings for personalized cutting and sculpting; Included comb attachment raises flattened hairs for clean cutting
  • Sleek masculine design with a rubberized, ergonomic grip for maximum comfort, total control and clean, detailed cutting and trimming results
  • Trim smoothly and comfortably anytime, anywhere with the wet/dry convenience; Use dry on the go or for touch ups, or use cordless in the shower, 100 % washable

