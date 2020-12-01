Post-Cyber Monday monitor deals start at $99: Lenovo 4K $100 off, Acer Zero Frame $140, more

Amazon is offering the Acer 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Zero Frame Monitor for $139.99 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable display features a 1080p resolution, 4ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, and spans 27-inches. Owners will also appreciate having built-in speakers, helping potentially curb desktop clutter. Another perk is that it’s VESA-ready, allowing you to adopt a monitor arm for an even cleaner look. I/O includes HDMI, DVI, and VGA. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals from $99.

If you’re using a Mac and own an iPad, you could opt for OMOTON’s T1 iPad Stand instead at $20. This way you can prop up any recent iPad and take full advantage of Sidecar. This offering boasts a premium look with aluminum used throughout. In many regards it mimics an iMac, which is a win in my book.

Acer 27-inch 1080p Zero Frame Monitor features:

27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen VA Display

Response Time: 4ms, Pixel Pitch: 0.311mm, Refresh Rate: 75Hz

Speakers: Two with 2 watts per speaker

Ports: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI (w/HDCP) and 1 x VGA

VGA Cable included

VESA mounting compliant (100 x 100mm)

