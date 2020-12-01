Post-Cyber Monday monitor deals start at $99: Lenovo 4K $100 off, Acer Zero Frame $140, more

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsAcer
$100 off From $99

Amazon is offering the Acer 27-inch 1080p 75Hz Zero Frame Monitor for $139.99 shipped. That’s $39 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable display features a 1080p resolution, 4ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, and spans 27-inches. Owners will also appreciate having built-in speakers, helping potentially curb desktop clutter. Another perk is that it’s VESA-ready, allowing you to adopt a monitor arm for an even cleaner look. I/O includes HDMI, DVI, and VGA. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitor deals from $99.

More monitor deals:

If you’re using a Mac and own an iPad, you could opt for OMOTON’s T1 iPad Stand instead at $20. This way you can prop up any recent iPad and take full advantage of Sidecar. This offering boasts a premium look with aluminum used throughout. In many regards it mimics an iMac, which is a win in my book.

Acer 27-inch 1080p Zero Frame Monitor features:

  • 27 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen VA Display
  • Response Time: 4ms, Pixel Pitch: 0.311mm, Refresh Rate: 75Hz
  • Speakers: Two with 2 watts per speaker
  • Ports: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI (w/HDCP) and 1 x VGA
  • VGA Cable included
  • VESA mounting compliant (100 x 100mm)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Acer

About the Author

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum returns ...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds o...
MyProtein 11-lb. Impact Whey now $45 shipped (Reg. $80)...
Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scan...
Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, C...
Marmot Cyber Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50-60% off ...
9to5Toys Daily: December 01, 2020 – Nest Mini Chr...
SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD beats Black Friday ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Save 20%

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum returns to all-time low at $650 (Save 20%)

$650 Learn More
50% off

Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Polos, jackets, more

From $30 Learn More
70% off

MyProtein 11-lb. Impact Whey now $45 shipped (Reg. $80) + more up to 70% off

$45 Learn More
Reg. $250

Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scanner at $199 (Save $51)

$199 Learn More
40% off

Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, Cuphead, more up to 40% off

From $15 Learn More