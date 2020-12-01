Sperry’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off: Boots, boat shoes, more

-
FashionSperry
50% off + extra 15% off

Sperry’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off sale items and an extra 15% off with code EXTRASALE at checkout. Score deals on popular duck boots, boat shoes, slippers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, one of the most popular styles from this sale is the Freeroam Hiker Boots. This waterproof style is perfect for winter or fall weather and they’re currently marked down to $74. These boots are regularly priced at $125 and come in four color options too. They also have a shock-absorbing design and cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. Plus, the hiker boot trend is very popular, making this style a nice gift option for the holiday season. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, check out the Eddie Bauer Cyber Event that’s offering 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Levi’s Cyber Monday Event keeps deals rolling wit...
Skagen’s minimalistic Jorn Watch strikes $29, mor...
Eddie Bauer’s Cyber Event slashes 50% off parka ...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds o...
Marmot Cyber Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50-60% off ...
Amazon offers men’s winter fashion deals from $16...
Express Cyber Monday Sale extends with 50% off sitewide...
GAP’s Cyber Week Deals offer 50% off sitewide, ex...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Merrell’s Cyber Event takes 60% off doorbusters + extra 40% off clearance from $40

+ 40% off Learn More
60% off

Carhartt’s Black Friday Sale offers styles from $5: Sweatshirts, gloves, more

From $5 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot discounts WORX outdoor tools and more by up to 40%, today only

From $15 Learn More
$90 off

Amazon’s Echo Link Amp powers your speakers + more at a low of $210 ($90 off)

$210 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best Android app deals: Where Shadows Slumber, Home Workouts Gym Pro, Prune, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60+

Make wrench-related projects easier with Amazon’s 14-Pc. Angled Set: $39.50 (Reg. $60+)

$39.50 Learn More
Shop now

Amazon kicks off buy two get one FREE toy sale on Star Wars, NERF, much more

B2GO FREE Learn More
40% off

Levi’s Cyber Monday Event keeps deals rolling with 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More