Sperry’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off: Boots, boat shoes, more

Sperry’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off sale items and an extra 15% off with code EXTRASALE at checkout. Score deals on popular duck boots, boat shoes, slippers, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, one of the most popular styles from this sale is the Freeroam Hiker Boots. This waterproof style is perfect for winter or fall weather and they’re currently marked down to $74. These boots are regularly priced at $125 and come in four color options too. They also have a shock-absorbing design and cushioned insole to promote all-day comfort. Plus, the hiker boot trend is very popular, making this style a nice gift option for the holiday season. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, check out the Eddie Bauer Cyber Event that’s offering 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!