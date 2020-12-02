Amazon offers its in-house brands from $7: Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more

-
AmazonFashion
40% off From $7

Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. Our top pick from this sale is the Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Shirt for $17.99. Regularly this shirt is priced at $25 and that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in six months. This shirt is available in several color options and can be layered seamlessly under vests or jackets alike. It’s also a timeless piece you can style for years and the material is wrinkle-free to help keep you polished throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the adidas Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals from just $14. Plus, stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals from top brands today.

Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Shirt features:

  • This work-or-weekend perfect casual button-front shirt in gingham plaid is made in our Signature Tumbled Cotton for a soft, yet sturdy, hand. We utilize a unique Heritage Wash to give our garments a custom, lived-in feel right away.
  • Featuring round hem and barrel cuffs
  • Model is 6’1″ and wearing a size Medium
  • Slim fit: closer-fitting in the chest, slightly tapered through the waist for a tailored look
  • At Goodthreads, we are on a mission to create incredible clothes crafted with care

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Stanley’s Twinlock Travel Mug locks in temps for ...
The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more up to 75% off f...
Affordably gift Nerf’s Rival Knockout Blaster at ...
LEGO City Space kits fall to new all-time lows at up to...
Add three Apple Watch bands to your new device for just...
Score one of the best prices yet on Dyson’s V11 A...
Skagen and Timex timepieces dive as low as $24 (Up to 5...
Upgrade your PC with Samsung internal SSDs starting at ...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Stanley’s Twinlock Travel Mug locks in temps for up to an entire day: $13 (Save 35%)

$13 Learn More
75% off

The North Face, Mountain Hardwear, more up to 75% off from $40 at Steep and Cheap

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best Android app deals: Love You to Bits, Bring You Home, and many more

FREE+ Learn More
$80 off

SKIL’s 3-tool 12V combo kit gets you started on DIY projects at new low of $100, more

From $100 Learn More
All-time low

Hisense’s Android-powered 65-inch 4K ULED TV returns to low of $800 (Save $200)

$200 off Learn More
33% off

Affordably gift Nerf’s Rival Knockout Blaster at $6.50 (Save 33%)

$6.50 Learn More
33% off

LEGO City Space kits fall to new all-time lows at up to 33% off, more from $12

$12+ Learn More
$155 off

Ring 1080p Video Doorbell Pro has activity zones, more at a low of $95 (Refurb, Orig. $250)

$95 Learn More