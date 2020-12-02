Amazon offers its in-house brands from $7: Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off its in-house brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more. Amazon Prime Members receive complimentary delivery, or in orders of $25 otherwise. Our top pick from this sale is the Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Shirt for $17.99. Regularly this shirt is priced at $25 and that’s the second lowest rate we’ve seen in six months. This shirt is available in several color options and can be layered seamlessly under vests or jackets alike. It’s also a timeless piece you can style for years and the material is wrinkle-free to help keep you polished throughout the day. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 3,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

You will also want to check out the adidas Friends and Family Sale that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals from just $14. Plus, stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals from top brands today.

Goodthreads Long-Sleeve Shirt features:

This work-or-weekend perfect casual button-front shirt in gingham plaid is made in our Signature Tumbled Cotton for a soft, yet sturdy, hand. We utilize a unique Heritage Wash to give our garments a custom, lived-in feel right away.

Featuring round hem and barrel cuffs

Model is 6’1″ and wearing a size Medium

Slim fit: closer-fitting in the chest, slightly tapered through the waist for a tailored look

At Goodthreads, we are on a mission to create incredible clothes crafted with care

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!