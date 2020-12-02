Add three Apple Watch bands to your new device for just $7.50

RIMDON (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7.38 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $13 going rate and a new all-time low. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. If you’re giving an Apple Watch as a gift this holiday season, consider snagging this bundle as a supplement or a fun stocking stuffer. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 8,800 Amazon reviewers.

Given today’s three for $7 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save upwards of $300 off some of Apple’s newest releases and more. We also have a nice deal on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at this time from $299.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

  • Compatible Models: Specially designed Slim Thin Narrow Silicone replacement bands for Apple watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1.
  • High-quality materials: The Apple Watch bands are made of pure silicone and flexible elastomer. Durable and soft silicone material across your wrist, improves airflow and comfort, bring you a comfortable wearing experience, Sweat & water resistant.
  • Personalized Design: Unique narrow slim thin design make the band thinner and smaller, more flexible and soft, make the wrist looks slimmer and move more freely

