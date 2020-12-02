We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning Apple announced the best App Store apps and games for 2020 including Takeout, Fantastical, Dandara Trials of Fear, and more. But for now it’s on to today’s best price drops courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning’s collection is highlighted by titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, Old Man’s Journey, The Inner World 2, Bring You Home, Week Calendar Widget Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BeautyCam – Photo & Filter Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Fun with Ragdolls: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Bridge Constructor Stunts: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Bring You Home: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Odd Bot Out: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Winterlore I: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pro Camera by Moment: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for social posts: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bring You Home: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Love You To Bits: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – Simulator: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Simple Screen Shade: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Bridge Constructor Portal:

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

