Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

Dick’s Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Cyber Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Brooks, Callaway, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Brooks Ghost 12 Running Shoes. If you have a runner on your gift list, this is a phenomenal option. They’re currently on sale for $85, which is down from its original rate of $130. These shoes are also lightweight, feature a supportive design, and cushioned to promote comfort. Plus, you can choose from four color options as well as a women’s style for the same price. With over 2,000 reviews from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Marmot Cyber Week Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide with deals from $12.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.