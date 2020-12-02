One of the most affordable 7-egg cookers just dropped even lower, now just $8 (Reg. $15)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella 7-Egg Cooker for just $7.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $15 or so, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also among the lowest prices we have tracked (including Black Friday) for an egg cooker like this. With enough space to cook up to seven eggs at once, this is one of the easiest ways to put breakfast on the table in the morning. It ships with a dishwasher-safe lid, measuring cup, egg tray, and poaching tray so you’re ready to go on day-one. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

While we are still tracking some notable deals on egg cookers at Amazon for the holidays, today’s is one of the most affordable we can find from any brand. Even most microwave egg cookers sell for less than this, and they aren’t much more than an egg-shaped bowl. The only thing we can find for less is the Sistema Easy Eggs Microwave Cookware at $7 Prime shipped and with solid ratings

If you’re still in the market for a multi-cooker, many of the best Black Friday and cyber Monday Instant Pot deals are still live right here starting from $49. And there’s no telling how much longer they will last. Then dive into our home good deal hub for even more discounted kitchenware.  

More on the Bella 7-Egg Cooker:

Prepare breakfast and snacks with convenience by using this Bella egg cooker. The lid, measuring cup and trays are dishwasher safe to simplify the cleaning process, while the large capacity lets you poach up to seven eggs at once. This Bella egg cooker has a 350W power output for quick heating. The dishwasher-safe lid, measuring cup, egg tray, and poaching tray enable fast and easy cleaning. Makes it possible to cool eggs under running water after cooking.

