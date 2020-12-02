Perfect gift for vinyl fans: Victrola Wooden Record Stand now just $30 shipped (60% off)

Amazon is now offering the Victrola Wooden Floor Record Stand for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $74 at Best Buy and closer to $70 elsewhere, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. At just $30, this is an ideal gift for the vinyl record fan in your life. Even if they already have 8,000 records in the collection this is a great stand for bringing out some favorites for a listening session or two. The “real wood” construction features a mahogany finish that will tie right in with many home decor setups. This model can hold up to 40 records at an easy to view angle. Ratings are thin here, but Victrola is well-known in the space with other wood stands carrying solid ratings.

At just $30, today’s deal puts the wooden stand at a few bucks under the lowest price Victrola Wooden Record Crate. But one thing that could come in handy, whether you have the wooden stand above or not, is this single vinyl record stand at $13 (or less when you clip the on-page coupon). This is a sweet place to hold the currently playing record’s album cover and carries solid ratings from hundreds.

Be sure to dive into our how to get started with vinyl feature if you’re new to the whole thing or are just looking for some gift inspiration. Then check out this luxurious Technics limited edition turntable and the Drop x Audio Technica Carbon VTA Turntable at $349 while you’re at it.

More on the Victrola Wooden Floor Record Stand:

Keep your vinyl records safe for posterity with this Victrola wooden record stand. The open design enables quick storage and access, while the sturdy real wood construction ensures durability. This Victrola wooden record stand features a mahogany finish to complement your home decor and comes with tools for easy assembly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!