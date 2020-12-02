Govee’s smart RGBIC + RGB LED strips are on sale from $19 or less

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Smart RGBIC LED Light Strip for $33.99 shipped with the code XP7GJLJX at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 26% and is the best available. You’ll get two 16.4-foot RBGIC LED strips here, which can go in different directions to cover more area. The RGBIC technology allows you to individually address different sections of the strip for even more customization options. Plus, you’ll find Bluetooth built-in so you can control it from your phone. Rated 4.8/5 stars and is a #1 new release. Looking for something more budget-focused? Head below for another 33-foot RGB LED strip at just $19.

We also spotted that Govee’s Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $18.94 Prime shipped with the code DCWQIQQD and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find that this is 30% below its normal going rate and is the best available. While you’ll find the same 32.8-feet of coverage here, there’s no individual addressability available here. This means that there’s a bit less customization, and you’ll also be losing out on the smartphone control. But, coming in at $15 below today’s lead deal, this is a very budget-focused upgrade. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need quite as much LED coverage, we’ve found a 16.4-foot RGB strip available for under $12 Prime shipped at Amazon. It also isn’t RGBIC and doesn’t include smartphone control, but at such a budget-friendly price, you’ll find that this is the perfect upgrade for your home theater or office.

Govee RGBIC LED Strip features:

Rgbic lighting: customize each strip segment to display 15 different colors, all at the same time

Diy mode: use the Govee Home app to personalize light effects in Diy mode and save for future use

Sync your music: the Led strip lights can sync with any song and change colors to the beat

Choose your scene: enjoy 12 dynamic scene modes via the Govee Home app for any occasion

