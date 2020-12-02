Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today with deals from $50.50 shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsHalter
40% off $55.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Deal (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off Halter desks and risers. One standout here is the Halter Dual Monitor Standing Desk Riser for $103.21 shipped. That’s about $67 under the regularly $170 price tag at Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a great way to add a standing setup to your existing desk using gas spring technology that rises your tabletop up a maximum of 17-inches. By simply applying pressure to the handles on either side you can switch from sitting to standing “in seconds” and the whole thing comes “ready-to-use upon arrival” with no assembly required. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

If standing isn’t your thing, there are some great deals on standard desks here if you need a refresh. The Halter Portable Simple Metal & Wood Desk, for example, is on sale for $55.19 shipped, down from the usual $70+ and with solid ratings. It features a sleek “modern minimalist style” and is joined by several other options in today’s Gold Box sale

We are also still tracking some great deals on Amazon at up to 40% off including coffee tables, desks, and more from $52. You can browse through those deals right here then head over to our home goods hub for even more.  

More on the Halter Dual Standing Desk Riser:

  • New and innovative adjustable workstation; Made with convenient features and cutting-edge technology; Designed with modern aesthetics; Halter’s fresh take on home office needs
  • Gas spring technology; Unlike the traditional helicoidal or rubber springs, gas spring requires less force to make adjustments; Stronger velocity control for lifting heavy objects; Acts as a support for lifting, lowering, and positioning; Customize your workstation with ease
  • “Comes assembled; Free yourself from the hassle of following a step-by-step instructional manual and buying tools for assembly; Product comes intact and fully bolted together; Ready-to-use upon arrival “

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Halter

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon l...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Frida...
Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, ...
Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, mor...
Score a Microsoft 365 Family subscription + $50 Amazon ...
Bring this Philips SmartSleep Lamp to your nightstand f...
Board and card games up to 40% off at Amazon: Sushi Go ...
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless PS4/PS5 Headset now $24...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

APC’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS keeps your devices protected + powered at 30% off, now $115

$115 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Bridge Constructor Portal, Inner World 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $400+

Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon low at $250 (Save 38%)

$250 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

$300+ Learn More
Up to 30%

Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, speakers, USB-C cables, more

From $13 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, more from $100

$100+ Learn More