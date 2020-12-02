Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today with deals from $50.50 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Deal (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off Halter desks and risers. One standout here is the Halter Dual Monitor Standing Desk Riser for $103.21 shipped. That’s about $67 under the regularly $170 price tag at Amazon and the lowest we can find. This is a great way to add a standing setup to your existing desk using gas spring technology that rises your tabletop up a maximum of 17-inches. By simply applying pressure to the handles on either side you can switch from sitting to standing “in seconds” and the whole thing comes “ready-to-use upon arrival” with no assembly required. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If standing isn’t your thing, there are some great deals on standard desks here if you need a refresh. The Halter Portable Simple Metal & Wood Desk, for example, is on sale for $55.19 shipped, down from the usual $70+ and with solid ratings. It features a sleek “modern minimalist style” and is joined by several other options in today’s Gold Box sale.

We are also still tracking some great deals on Amazon at up to 40% off including coffee tables, desks, and more from $52. You can browse through those deals right here then head over to our home goods hub for even more.

More on the Halter Dual Standing Desk Riser:

New and innovative adjustable workstation; Made with convenient features and cutting-edge technology; Designed with modern aesthetics; Halter’s fresh take on home office needs

Gas spring technology; Unlike the traditional helicoidal or rubber springs, gas spring requires less force to make adjustments; Stronger velocity control for lifting heavy objects; Acts as a support for lifting, lowering, and positioning; Customize your workstation with ease

“Comes assembled; Free yourself from the hassle of following a step-by-step instructional manual and buying tools for assembly; Product comes intact and fully bolted together; Ready-to-use upon arrival “

