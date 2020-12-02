Today, ComiXology is continuing with its Cyber Week price cuts, rolling out an up to 75% off IDW Star Wars Adventure sale with prices starting at under $1. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of graphic novels all containing standalone stories, making them great ways to get some action from a galaxy far, far away without investing in an ongoing series. Ranging from retellings of classic events from the Original Trilogy to entirely new stories that expand on the overall lore, you’ll want to check out everything right here for all of the Star Wars comics on sale. Then head below for more.

Alongside the discounted Star Wars comics, DC fans are also being let in on the savings today with a Batman and Catwoman sale at ComiXology. Prices here start at $6, with a collection of graphic novels starring the caped crusader himself alongside Catwomen, the Joker, and many other icons from Gotham City. With as much as 66% in savings, now is a great time to load up your digital library ahead of winter. So shop the entire sale right here.

While many of ComiXology’s Cyber Monday discounts have now been extended through the end of the week, you’ll find plenty of other ways to expand your reading list in our media guide. Amazon just rolled out a fresh collection of its First Reads December eBook freebies, alongside this ongoing Kindle Unlimited promotion at 40% off.

More on Star Wars Adventures Vol. 1

Brand-new Star Wars comic book stories for readers of all-ages! These new adventures make this sprawling universe more accessible than ever.Travel to a galaxy far, far away in the first volume of an all-new series as a rotating cast of characters (and creators!) journey through Star Wars history! Stories range from before the events of the first film all the way up to Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, in theaters December 2017.

