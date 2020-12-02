Joby’s GorillaPod 1K kit with ball head gets 40% discount for today only, now $3

Today only, Adorama is offering the Joby GorillaPod 1K Flexible Mini-Tripod with Ball Head Kit for $29.95 shipped. Normally closer to $50 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $20 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked in months. If you’re wanting to take a smartphone or smaller mirrorless camera around for the holidays, having a Joby GorillaPod 1K in your backpack is an absolute must. This one comes with a ball head for positioning and supports devices up to 2.2-pounds, which covers most entry-level cameras as well as smartphones and action cameras. The legs of Joby’s GorillaPod are fully bendable and flexible, helping you to set it on or connect it to any surface. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Well, this smartphone tripod comes with a bundled Bluetooth shutter remote at $12 Prime shipped. It holds your smartphone and allows you to remotely trigger the shutter or start recording a video, delivering a similar experience to the Joby model above at a lower cost. Just keep in mind that the overall weight capacity likely won’t be as high as the GorillaPod, so you won’t be able to mount as much on it.

If you opt for the GorillaPod featured in today’s lead deal, spend just a fraction of your savings on this 2-pack of smartphone Bluetooth shutter remotes. They’re just $3.50 Prime shipped each, meaning you can keep one in your backpack and one in your purse.

Joby GorillaPod 1K features:

Flexible: Grip it. Wrap it. Stand it. Wrappable legs allow you to secure professional camera equipment to virtually any surface

Versatile: Mount mirrorless cameras, flashes, speakers, video lights or any device weighing less than 1 kg (2.2 lbs) with a ¼”-20 tripod mount

Portable: Compact & lightweight for easy transport in pocket, handbag or backpack

Stable: Rubberized ring and foot grips provide enhanced stability in difficult terrain. Durable – Over 100 plastics tested to identify best material

