Joseph Joseph’s #1 best-selling DrawerStore organizer hits Amazon low at $8.50

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer for $8.74 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 48% off its normal going rate and is the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time in this color. If your kitchen drawers are all sorts of unorganized, it’s time to remedy that. This organizer has three main slots that are labeled for forks, knives, and spoons. Plus, there are two smaller sections in the back for miscellaneous stuff, giving you multiple ways to tidy up your kitchen. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

If you prefer things to lay out side-by-side instead of stacked longways, we’ve got you covered. This 4-pack of clear storage trays will take care of your untidiness with ease. There are multiple sizes available here, making it super simple to store things exactly where they go. At $7, it’ll leave a few bucks in your pocket as well.

Now that your drawers are tidied up, it’s time to take a look at your counter. You probably don’t have an AeroGarden on it, which is a shame. Once you pick up an AeroGarden, you’ll be able to grow herbs, fruits, flowers, and much more without having to ever go outside. Yesterday, we spotted the Harvest Elite was on sale for $100, which ushers in a $69 discount.

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore features:

Unique design creates more space in your drawer

Individual, stacked compartments for different cutlery. Cutlery icons for easy identification.

