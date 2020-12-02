Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife hits Amazon 2020 low at $32 shipped (Reg. $45+), more from $2.50

Amazon is now offering the 3-inch Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife for $32.02 shipped. Regularly closer to $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is a 2020 low and the best price we can find. This Amazon best-seller features a 3-inch Sandvik steel blade with a 7-inch total length when open. Made in the USA, it has a frame lock to give the knife “a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use.” A tip lock keeps it securely closed when not in use and a handy pocket-clip keeps it by your side. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more pocket knives priced as low as $2.50.
More pocket knives on sale:
- Kershaw Ration Multitool Spork: $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- Kershaw Brawler 3-inch: $25 (Reg. $33)
- Civivi Baklash 3.5-inch Drop Point: $45.50 (Reg. $51)
- Civivi Baklash 3.5-inch Plain: $38 (Reg. $43)
- Civivi Baklash 3.5-inch Drop Point G10: $38 (Reg. $43)
- Civivi Asticus: $49 (Reg. $55)
- Gerber TRI-Tip Cleaver: $22 (Reg. $26)
- CRKT Homefront: $42 (Reg. $70)
- w/ on-page coupon
For something more affordable in the folding pocket knife category, take a look at the Gerber LST Ultralight. It comes in at just over $15.50 Prime shipped, carries stellar ratings, and would make for a great EDC stocking stuffer this year.
Speaking of which, we are still tracking other 2020 lows on Kershaw knives at Amazon with deals starting from $25 right here. For even more options, check out our list of the best multi-tools from $5.
- Versatile 3 inch blade made with Sandvik 14C28N Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention
- 410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness
- Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; tip lock keeps blade closed during carry
