Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife hits Amazon 2020 low at $32 shipped (Reg. $45+), more from $2.50

Amazon is now offering the 3-inch Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife for $32.02 shipped. Regularly closer to $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is a 2020 low and the best price we can find. This Amazon best-seller features a 3-inch Sandvik steel blade with a 7-inch total length when open. Made in the USA, it has a frame lock to give the knife “a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use.” A tip lock keeps it securely closed when not in use and a handy pocket-clip keeps it by your side. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more pocket knives priced as low as $2.50.

More pocket knives on sale:

For something more affordable in the folding pocket knife category, take a look at the Gerber LST Ultralight. It comes in at just over $15.50 Prime shipped, carries stellar ratings, and would make for a great EDC stocking stuffer this year. 

Speaking of which, we are still tracking other 2020 lows on Kershaw knives at Amazon with deals starting from $25 right here.  For even more options, check out our list of the best multi-tools from $5.

More on the Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife

  • Versatile 3 inch blade made with Sandvik 14C28N Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention
  • 410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness
  • Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; tip lock keeps blade closed during carry

