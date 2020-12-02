Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife hits Amazon 2020 low at $32 shipped (Reg. $45+), more from $2.50

Amazon is now offering the 3-inch Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife for $32.02 shipped. Regularly closer to $45 at Amazon, today’s deal is a 2020 low and the best price we can find. This Amazon best-seller features a 3-inch Sandvik steel blade with a 7-inch total length when open. Made in the USA, it has a frame lock to give the knife “a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use.” A tip lock keeps it securely closed when not in use and a handy pocket-clip keeps it by your side. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more pocket knives priced as low as $2.50.

More pocket knives on sale:

For something more affordable in the folding pocket knife category, take a look at the Gerber LST Ultralight. It comes in at just over $15.50 Prime shipped, carries stellar ratings, and would make for a great EDC stocking stuffer this year.

Speaking of which, we are still tracking other 2020 lows on Kershaw knives at Amazon with deals starting from $25 right here. For even more options, check out our list of the best multi-tools from $5.

More on the Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife

Versatile 3 inch blade made with Sandvik 14C28N Steel, one of the highest performing knife steels in the world, for increased hardness, corrosion resistance and edge retention

410 stainless steel alloy handle provides resistance to corrosion and extra strength and hardness

Frame lock gives the knife a slim sleek style while holding the blade open during use; tip lock keeps blade closed during carry

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!