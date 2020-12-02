Macy’s Cyber Week Deals take 25% off your purchase: Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, UGG, more

Macy’s Cyber Week Deals offer an extra 25% off top brands with promo code FRIEND at checkout. Get your gift list checked off with deals on Nike, Columbia, UGG, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Down Quilted Jacket that would make an awesome Christmas gift for any man on your list. It’s currently on sale for $68, which is down from its original rate of $195. This jacket is available in fifteen color options and the waterproof design is great for winter weather. It’s also highly-packable, which is nice for traveling or storing away during warmer weather. With over 360 reviews, this style is rated 4.2/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Macy’s and be sure to check out the TOMS Friends and Family Event that’s offering 35% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!