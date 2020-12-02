Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Piano hits Amazon low at $89.50 + more toy sets from $10.50

Amazon is now offering the Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Classic Grand Piano for $89.59 shipped. Regularly $140 direct from Melissa & Doug and closer to $111 or so as of late, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a playable 30-key piano that “offers an ideal introduction to music and an easy-to-play songbook with a color-coded key chart.” The whole thing is made of high-quality materials including wood, plastic, and metal while making a great gift for kids up to 6-years old. The safety-hinged lid and non-tipping bench are a nice touch as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more toy deals from $10.50.
More toy and playset deals:
- Beyblade Burst Evolution Beystadium $50 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Little People Frozen Sleigh $10.50 (Reg. $20)
- Melissa & Doug SkyHawk Sport Kite $12 (Reg. $17)
- Melissa & Doug Band-in-a-Box $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Melissa & Doug Magnetivity Tiles Kit $47 (Reg. $60)
- Melissa & Doug Buggy Lawn Chair $13.50 (Reg. $27)
- Melissa & Doug Butterfly Camp Chai $13.50 (Reg. $27)
- BRIO Cargo Railway Deluxe Set $120 (Reg. $160)
- VTech Go! Go! Smart Wheels $20 (Reg. $30)
- And even more…
But if you’re looking for some gifts for the bigger kids, we have plenty of those right now. Along with up to 44% off Osmo learning STEAM toys, we also have LEGO building kits from $10, loads of deals in the latest Disney sale, and Amazon is still running a buy two get one FREE toy promotion.
More on the Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Piano:
- Easy-to-play mini keyboard: The Melissa & Doug learn-to-play classic Grand piano includes 30 hand-tuned keys and offers an ideal introduction to music and an easy-to-play songbook with a color-coded key chart.
- Designed for safety: our children’s toy piano features a safety-hinged lid that opens and closes along with a non-tipping bench for safe and comfortable use.
- High-quality materials: This Melissa & Doug child’s piano with a bench is made from high-quality wood, plastic, and metal, making it exceptionally sturdy and durable. This product ships in its own special e-commerce packaging intended to reduce waste.
