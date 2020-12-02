No Wi-Fi? No problem. Microsoft Surface Pro X with LTE is $999 (Reg. $1,300)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro X SQ1/8GB/256GB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE for $999 shipped. Matched at B&H. That’s $301 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the best price currently available. Surface Pro X blurs the line between tablet and laptop with a thin, lightweight form-factor that’s powered by an ARM processor. It measures a mere 7.3mm thick, and weighs just 1.7-pounds. This specific model boasts support for LTE, allowing you to easily add it to your carrier of choice and work while almost anywhere. Owners are bound to love its touch-enabled 13-inch PixelSense display especially given it’s edge-to-edge design. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag Microsoft’s Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen at $193. This add-on will pave the way for you to hop between a full-blown laptop and tablet experience. Not only will typing and mousing around be easy, you’ll also be able to markup documents with ease thanks to the inclusion of Microsoft’s Slim Pen.

Need a place to stow your new Surface Pro X? You’re in luck. Earlier today we spotted some Timbuk2 bags priced from $16. Believe it or not, deals there are up to $134 off. Headlining the list is Timbuk2’s Wingman Travel Duffel Bag at $53, but be sure to swing by the post to see everything available.

Microsoft Surface Pro X features:

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13” screen. Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, Long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!