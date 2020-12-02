Today we have a great deal on Old Man’s Journey, an award-winning iOS app with an “emotional narrative told only through imagery.” Featuring a host of handcrafted, “pressure-free puzzles,” this one has a unique “landscape-shaping” mechanic, a compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC, and hand-drawn animations. Better yet, it is now at the lowest we have tracked since February. Regularly $5, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for just $1. That’s matching the lowest we have ever tracked on the 4+ star rated iOS games. More details below.

Old Man’s Journey is a former Apple Design award winner — Apple announced this year’s best App Store apps and games this morning — with a focus on emotional story telling and handcrafted art work. The recipient of over 17 international awards, if you’re interested in these kinds of narrative-driven adventure-style games, you’ll certainly want to consider Old Man’s Journey at this price.

More on Old Man’s Journey:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans… A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles…A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape…Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC…Old Man’s Journey has received over 17 International Awards.

