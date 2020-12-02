Secura Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager beats Amazon low today at $30 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the Secura Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager with Arm Loops for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $38 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $34, today’s deal is more than 20% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on this particular model. Carrying eight Shiatsu-style massager heads, this model can relax every part of your body with a special focus on the shoulders, neck, upper/lower back, and legs. Made of a “durable and soft” material, it ships with power adapters for home use and in the car so it can be used just about anywhere. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s deal is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model for less than $30, brand name or otherwise. For something more affordable and fitness-focused, save some cash and opt for a simple foam roller like this highly-rated model from just over $12 Prime shipped. It requires significantly more elbow grease, but if it’s something for a fitness-minded individual or a simple stocking stuffer, it will do the trick.

Be sure to check out these Apple Health-ready Theragun percussive therapy guns and then dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more. You’ll find big-time deals on MyProtein, the all-new Wyze Watch, and much more.

More on the Secura Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager:

Built with 8 dynamic Shiatsu Master massage heads that glide in smooth circular motions to sooth tired, relieve muscle tightness.

All-Purpose, Portable Massager relaxes every part of the body – especially effective on shoulders, neck, upper / lower back, and legs, and ligaments to improve the blood circulation.

Safe & Easy To Use – Overheat protection device and 15-minute auto shut-off function to ensure safety.

Durable Soft Material – Durable PU leather, easy to clean.

Lightweight for travel includes wall & car adapters with 7-foot cord for use at home, office or traveling.

