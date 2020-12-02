Skagen and Timex timepieces dive as low as $24 (Up to 58% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve discovered a few Skagen and Timex timepieces up to 58% off. Our top pick is the Skagen Aaren Minimalistic Watch for $23.75 shipped. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This colorful Skagen timepiece features a vibrant blue appearance. The eye-catching look appears throughout its case, dial, and band. Speaking of the case, it’s comprised of aluminum and measures 41mm in size. Water is resisted in depth of up to 30-meters. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $25.

More watches on sale:

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at our roundup from a few days ago. There you’ll find Timex’s hybrid smartwatch at $44, a discount that works out to 56% off. And that’s not all, Amazon shoppers can pick from several others priced from $23.

Skagen Aaren Minimalistic Watch features:

This colorful Aaren is one of our Kulor styles, named for the Danish word meaning to add color and fun. The saturated collection was inspired by the brightly colored townhouses of Copenhagen’s Nyhavn district.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!