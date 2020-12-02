SKIL’s 3-tool 12V combo kit gets you started on DIY projects at new low of $100, more

Today only, Woot is offering the SKIL PWRCore 12V 3-Tool Combo Kit for $99.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it normally goes for $180 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re just getting started with DIY projects, this is the perfect beginner’s kit. You’ll find a drill/driver, oscillating tool, Bluetooth speaker, battery, and charger all included here. A lot of kits in this price range don’t include an oscillating tool, which is a must-have in my opinion. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Next up, Home Depot offers the popular RYOBI ONE+ Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $139. That’s down from the regular $179 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This bundle includes everything you need for a starter setup, including a drill, impact driver, two 1.5Ah batteries, and a wall charger. You’ll also receive a carrying case, as well, which brings everything together and keeps it neat and tidy when not in-use. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? We’ve found a SKIL PWRCore 12V 2-Tool Combo Kit at $85 on Amazon. You’ll score both a drill/driver and impact driver alongside a battery and charger here. This is also a great starter kit that gives you two different drills that serve multiple purposes and belong in every tool kit.

SKIL PWRCore 3-Tool Combo Kit features:

3 tool KIT—Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver, Oscillating multitool and Bluetooth speaker. Includes two PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium batteries and standard charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and oscillating tool.

