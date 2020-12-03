Amazon kid’s Book Box sub just went 45% off ahead of the holidays, now $11 for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 45% off its Book Box curated kid’s subscription. Regularly $20 per box, you can now score your first one at just $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 45% off the usual price tag, just be sure to cancel it after the first one comes if you don’t want regular deliveries, as it will jump back up to $20 for the second box. Simply head over to this landing page and hit the “Get Started” button. You can then offer up some light details on the age group and frequency with which you want your boxes to come (every 1, 2, or 3 months), plus more. Each box contains two hardcover books or four board books. More details below.

Now if the subscription option above doesn’t interest you, there are plenty notable options for gifting when it comes to children’s books on Amazon. If something like this Sesame Street hardcover won’t cut it at under $3, there are loads of Dr. Seuss board books on Amazon starting from around $3.

Now that the kids are covered, score some reading material for yourself or the adults on your list in today’s Gold Box sale featuring Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality at a new all-time low. The go grab your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies and check out all of these collectible gaming book deals from $15.50.

More on Amazon Book Box:

Story time just got better with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers hand-picked children’s books every 1, 2, or 3 months. Discover new favorites that inspire a love of reading—new adventures await in every box! Amazon Book Box saves you up to 40% off List Price, and provides the best value on hardcover books sold by Amazon.com.

