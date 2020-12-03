Amazon 1-day bamboo memory foam pillow sale from $24.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSleepsia
30% off $24.50+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sleepsia (94% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 30% off a selection of its Bamboo memory foam pillows. You can score a 2-pack of Queen-sized Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillows for $41.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, these highly-rate pillows are now 30% off, within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and at the lowest we can find. Give the gift of a perfect night’s rest this year with these bamboo cooling pillows. The memory foam is said to provide better air circulation to prevent sweating and are great for stomach or back sleepers. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You’ll also find individual pillow options in today’s sale, like this single Queen-sized option for $27.97, down from the usual $40. This one features the same build and carries even better ratings. Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s bamboo pillow sale for more deals from $24.50 Prime shipped

But if the entire bed frame or your mattress topper is due for a refresh, head over to yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find deals starting from $45 on bed frames, mattresses, mattress toppers. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillows:

  • Immerse yourself in Peaceful Sleep – Our shredded memory foam pillow provides your neck, shoulder, and upper back muscles efficient support throughout the night. Sleep like an angel with our pillow for neck and shoulder pain!
  • Release Tension after a Hard day – Relax after a long day with our bamboo cooling pillow. It will align your spine, support your neck, and prevent pain making you feel rejuvenated! These bed pillows are perfect for that much-needed rest and recovery.
  • Enjoy healthy sleep conditions – Our breathable, CertiPUR-US Certified memory foam pillows will allow for better air circulation, preventing sweating. A cool pillow and a hypoallergenic pillow all in one, means a more comfortable and clean sleep for you

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Sleepsia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon has starter electric guitar + amp bundles on sal...
Untether from an outlet with RYOBI’s cordless rot...
Kobe’s Mamba Mentality hardcover book hits Amazon...
ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Touchscreen Laptop + 256GB SSD ...
HomeKit highlights this affordable smart plug at $22, p...
Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBo...
Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low a...
ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat falls to new 2020 low at...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Learn More
28% off

Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low as $45 (Up to 28% off)

From $45 Learn More
33% off

Amazon slashes up to 33% off sofas, love seats, and more, now priced from $218

$218+ Learn More
Up to 35% off

Capture holiday memories with Sony’s α7/α6000 lineup of cameras priced from $848

From $848 Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. $160+

Amazon has starter electric guitar + amp bundles on sale at $125 (Reg. $160+)

$125 Learn More
Reg. $150

Untether from an outlet with RYOBI’s cordless rotary tool for $99

$99 Learn More
50% off

Reebok takes extra 50% off all sale items: Running shoes, apparel, more from $5

From $50 Learn More