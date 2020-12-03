Amazon 1-day bamboo memory foam pillow sale from $24.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Sleepsia (94% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 30% off a selection of its Bamboo memory foam pillows. You can score a 2-pack of Queen-sized Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillows for $41.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, these highly-rate pillows are now 30% off, within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and at the lowest we can find. Give the gift of a perfect night’s rest this year with these bamboo cooling pillows. The memory foam is said to provide better air circulation to prevent sweating and are great for stomach or back sleepers. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find individual pillow options in today’s sale, like this single Queen-sized option for $27.97, down from the usual $40. This one features the same build and carries even better ratings. Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s bamboo pillow sale for more deals from $24.50 Prime shipped.

But if the entire bed frame or your mattress topper is due for a refresh, head over to yesterday’s roundup. There you’ll find deals starting from $45 on bed frames, mattresses, mattress toppers. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillows:

Immerse yourself in Peaceful Sleep – Our shredded memory foam pillow provides your neck, shoulder, and upper back muscles efficient support throughout the night. Sleep like an angel with our pillow for neck and shoulder pain!

Release Tension after a Hard day – Relax after a long day with our bamboo cooling pillow. It will align your spine, support your neck, and prevent pain making you feel rejuvenated! These bed pillows are perfect for that much-needed rest and recovery.

Enjoy healthy sleep conditions – Our breathable, CertiPUR-US Certified memory foam pillows will allow for better air circulation, preventing sweating. A cool pillow and a hypoallergenic pillow all in one, means a more comfortable and clean sleep for you

