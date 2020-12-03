Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer makes fresh-squeezed drinks easy at $12.50 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer for $12.50 Prime shipped. Down 37% from its regular going rate, today’s deal falls within $1 of the 2020 low and is the best available. There’s nothing like fresh juice in the morning. This citrus juicer is the perfect kitchen gadget for the holidays. It “produces 20% more juice than conventional handheld citrus squeezers.” The dual-gear mechanism helps to increase pressing power and reduces hand fatigue. Plus, it’s top-rack dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers.

Save some cash with this citrus juicer reamer. It is a bit more manual and hands-on, but in the end, still delivers fresh-squeezed juice in the mornings. Coming in at $11, you’ll save around $1.50 from today’s lead deal, but the smaller design might fit your needs better.

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more sales from around the web. Today, we’ve found the RTIC steel travel tumblers for $14.50, Breville’s Barista espresso machines up to $100 off, Victoria’s Cast Iron Press at $21, and Calphalon’s Convection Oven which doubles as an air fryer at $120.

Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer features:

  • Produces 20% more juice than conventional handheld citrus squeezers
  • Innovative dual-gear mechanism increases pressing power to reduce hand fatigue
  • Whether in the kitchen or the bar, this manual juicer squeezes lemons, limes, and other small citrus fruits for your favorite recipe or cocktail
  • Top rack dishwasher safe for fast and easy cleanup

