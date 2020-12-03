Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces are up to 43% off, more from $63

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered a nice selection of Citizen and Timex watch discounts as low as $63. Headlining the bunch is Citizen’s Eco-Drive Titanium Watch at $275 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since March. This Citizen timepiece is powered by the company’s Eco-Drive technology. For those unfamiliar, this ensures that wearers will never need to worry about batteries as it is automatically refueled by any light source. This specific model features a 42mm titanium case and matching bracelet. A 330-foot water-resistant design ensures it’s ready to withstand splashes, showers, swimming, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch discounts up to 43% off.
More watch deals:
- Citizen PCAT: $451 (Reg. $596)
- Timex Command Shock: $63 (Reg. $99)
- Timex Port: $103 (Reg. $129)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel: $94 (Reg. $135)
- Citizen Eco-Drive Chandler Field: $89 (Reg. $155)
- View all…
The deals are far from over. Our roundup of Skagen and Timex timepieces from yesterday is still live. Swing by to find markdowns as low as $24. Even better, discounts are steep enough that you can save up to 58% off. Our favorite from the bunch is Skagen’s Aaren Minimalistic Watch at $24, but that’s only the beginning.
Citizen Eco-Drive Titanium Watch features:
- Citizen Eco-Drive is Powered by Light, a watch that never needs a battery
- Sapphire Crystal
- Japanese-quartz Movement
- Case Diameter: 42mm Water Resistant To 330 Feet
- Silver Tone Titanium Bracelet
