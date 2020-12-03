Designer fragrances for the holidays up to 50% off: Jimmy Choo, Burberry, more

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Designer Fragrance Sale offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Kenneth Cole, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Lacoste, Kate Spade, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Kenneth Cole Black Vintage Cologne. It’s currently on sale for $30 and originally was priced at $82. To compare, it’s also priced at the original rate on Amazon. This cologne would make a fantastic holiday gift option and the scent features masculine notes including pepper and sandalwood. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 450 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Kenneth Cole Black Vintage $30 (Orig. $82)
- Kenneth Cole Serenity Cologne $30 (Orig. $85)
- Jimmy Choo Man Cologne $10 Orig. $20)
- Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Cologne $45 (Orig. $65)
- Kenneth Cole Mankind Cologne $10 (Orig. $25)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Kate Spade In Full Bloom Perfume $30 (Orig. $58)
- Dolce & Gabbana Garden Perfume $70 (Orig. $120)
- Jimmyy Choo Eau de Toilete $35 (Orig. $52)
- Burberry London Perfume $50 (Orig. $95)
- Vince Camuto Flora Perfume $20 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
