Designer fragrances for the holidays up to 50% off: Jimmy Choo, Burberry, more

-
FashionHautelook
50% off From $10

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Designer Fragrance Sale offers up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Kenneth Cole, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, Lacoste, Kate Spade, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Kenneth Cole Black Vintage Cologne. It’s currently on sale for $30 and originally was priced at $82. To compare, it’s also priced at the original rate on Amazon. This cologne would make a fantastic holiday gift option and the scent features masculine notes including pepper and sandalwood. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 450 reviews from Amazon customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Hautelook

About the Author

Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces are up to 43% off, more fr...
Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer Brush drops to $26 shipped...
PUMA Friends and Family Sale slashes an extra 30% off s...
Leather MacBook-ready messenger bags up to 42% off toda...
Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale offers deals fro...
Clarks Winter Sale takes 40% off your purchase + free s...
Men’s Wearhouse Cyber Week Deals offer Cole Haan,...
Reebok takes extra 50% off all sale items: Running shoe...
Show More Comments

Related

80% off

Men’s Wearhouse Cyber Week Deals offer Cole Haan, Nautica, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
25% off

Macy’s Cyber Week Deals take 25% off your purchase: Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, UGG, more

From $12 Learn More
30% off

PUMA Friends and Family Sale slashes an extra 30% off sitewide with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
30% off

adidas Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide from $14: Ultraboost, joggers, more

From $14 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide: Nike, Ralph Lauren, more

From $20 Learn More
50% off

Sunglass Hut’s Bright Friday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Ray-Ban, more

From $50 Learn More
50% off

Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Polos, jackets, more

From $30 Learn More
60% off

Carhartt’s Black Friday Sale offers styles from $5: Sweatshirts, gloves, more

From $5 Learn More