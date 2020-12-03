GOOLOO’s 6A battery charger returns to $22 Prime shipped at Amazon

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6A 6V/12V Fully Automatic Battery Charger for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code QUYOPUNT and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll save around 40% from its normal going rate and matches our last mention from September. This is the perfect garage addition if you have a vehicle that is parked more than it’s driven. It plugs into the wall and then can either go on your car’s 12V battery or your mower’s 6V, recharging or keeping maintained the entire time it’s on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and pick up a name brand when you grab this battery charger from BLACK+DECKER. It’s available for just $20 and you’ll get a similar 6V/12V battery maintainer. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the 6A feature above, instead, only getting 1.5A of power here.

Something else to keep handy is Streamlight’s Nano LED flashlight. It’s currently at a new all-time low of just $5, delivering 10-lumens of brightness in under 1.5-inches.

GOOLOO Battery Charger/Maintainer features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

