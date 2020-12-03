Incase EO Hardshell MacBook Roller Bag falls to $55 for Cyber Week (Reg. $80+)

As part of its Cyber Week Deals, Adorama is now offering the Incase EO Travel Collection Hardshell Roller for $54.99 shipped. Originally $300, and still regularly fetching as much as $230 at Adorama, this one sells for around $80 on Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. It is also $5 below our previous mention from October. Alongside enough room for up to 17-inches of laptop or MacBook, it features a polycarbonate hardshell front panel as well as a dedicated dedicated tech pocket, and a main compartment that can expand an additional 35% when needed. The butterfly open-flat design makes getting at your belongings easy and is particularly handy if your bag needs to get checked for security reasons in the future. While reviews are somewhat split on this model, nearly 60% off Amazon customers have left a 4+ star rating and many Incase roller bags carry solid reviews. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable today’s deal is with most options starting at $60 and going right up from there. You can save some cash with this Rockland Melrose Upright Wheeled Underseater Carry-On roller, but this 2-piece Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set is just $40 right now. It is a best-seller on Amazon where it carries stellar reviews from over 23,000 Amazon cusotmers. You’re not getting the sleek, modern look of the EO case here, but it will certainly offer even more storage space for weekend trips and small family get togethers over the holidays.

More on the Incase EO Travel Collection Hardshell Roller:

Pack and go with Incase’s midsize modern carry-on. It’s engineered for comfort and sized to fit everything you need for a long weekend. With a polycarbonate hardshell front and a tech compartment that fits up to a 17-inch MacBook and opens flat for quick and easy airport screening, the EO Hardshell Roller offers dependable protection for your tech and plenty of space for all your other must-haves while you travel.

