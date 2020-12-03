Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7/+ smart robotic vacuums at new lows from $399

Amazon offers the iRobot Roomba i7+ Smart Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal for $599 shipped. Typically fetching $799, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Standout features on the Roomba i7+ enter in the form of an iAdapt 3.0 Navigation system with Imprint Smart Mapping, as well as a 3-stage suction system. You’ll also be able to command this robotic vacuum with Alexa or Assistant, and an included dirt disposal unit stores up to a month of debris to further automate the cleaning process. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind emptying the robotic vacuum more frequently can ditch the dirt disposal add-on by taking advantage of the discounted iRobot Roomba i7 instead. Right now, Amazon has it marked down to $399, saving you $200 from the going rate, beating our previous mention by $100, and marking a new Amazon low. You’ll find much of the same feature set here, including a 3-stage suction system, Alexa control, and a 75-minute runtime, just without the bundled accessory. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d prefer to do the vacuum yourself, Dyson’s V11 Animal Stick Vacuum is still on sale at $100 off. But then be sure to check out all of the other discounts for keeping the house tidy and looking its best in our home goods guide.

iRobot Roomba i7+ features:

The Roomba i7+ robot vacuum automatically empties into a disposable bag that holds 30 bins of dirt and dust so you don’t have to think about vacuuming for weeks at a time. The premium 3 Stage Cleaning System and Dual Rubber Brushes provide powerful cleaning, guided by smart mapping technology that learns, maps and adapts to each room. Added control from your smart phone gives you a truly custom clean.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!