Add light to your yard with a 4-pack of 450-lumen solar LEDs, now just $5 each

$5 each $20

TrodeemDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of LITOM 450-lumen Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code O644QNBD at checkout. Normally $34, today’s deal saves you 41% off its normal going rate and makes the lights just $5 each. You’ll find that no wires are required here, as the solar panel recharges the built-in battery automatically every day. 450-lumens of brightness is more than enough to light up your yard, making it super simple to take out the trash at night without turning a single switch on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Make setup easy when you pick up Scotch Outdoor Mounting Tape. This is built to handle rough weather conditions and can hold up to 15-pounds. With 60-inches of tape on this roll, you’ll have plenty to handle all four lights in today’s lead deal. At under $5, it’s a no-brainer purchase with just a fraction of your savings.

Also, swing by today’s Green Deals roundup for more energy-saving discounts. Our lead deal is the Greenworks 14-inch Electric Chainsaw at $59, which is an absolutely killer deal. Plus, there’s even more available, so be sure to check out the roundup for more details.

LITOM Outdoor Solar LED Light features:

LITOM solar light outdoor creates a wider range of luminosity. Not only can light up your garden or pathway without the hassle of running cables, but also easily illuminate 25m² of swimming pool at night. Durable transparent lampshade enhances light transmittance to increase brightness, bright enough than most 60/100/ 120LED solar lights.

