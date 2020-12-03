Men’s Wearhouse Cyber Week Deals offer Cole Haan, Nautica, more from $20

The Men’s Wearhouse Cyber Week Deals offer up to 80% off original prices with top brands including Cole Haan, Nautica, Joseph Abboud, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $30 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Joseph Abboud Wine Plaid Cashmere Scarf. If you’re looking for a great Christmas gift, this would be a nice option. It’s currently marked down to $36, which is down from its original rate of $60. This Burberry-inspired scarf will elevate any look and the cashmere material adds a soft component. It also comes in five color options and will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal is the Carlo Morandi Tan Chukka Boots that are currently on sale for $77. To compare, these boots are regularly priced at $110. They will look nice with jeans or khaki pants alike and you can choose from two color options.

Our top picks for men include:

If you’re looking for a dressier option, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Best Holiday Gifts Sale that’s offering hundreds of styles under $100.

