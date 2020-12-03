Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush now starts from $33 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.99 shipped when you clip the $5 on-page coupon. However, Target is now matching when you apply code BRIGHT5 at checkout and RedCard holders can knock that total down to $33.24 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is nearly 35% off, within a few bucks of the best Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. If you’re still on the hunt for an electric toothbrush gift, this might very well be it. Carrying stellar reviews from nearly 34,000 Amazon customers, this one has all of the most important features including smart timers and pressure sensors as well as brush replacement notifications, and 14-days of battery life on a single charge. More details below.

Looking for something even more affordable? Check out the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $20 Prime shipped. This is essentially matching the Black Friday price and the all-time low as one of the best sub-$20 electric options out there from a brand name. It carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and includes 14-day battery life, 2-minute timers, and more.

For more personal care and household essentials deals head over to our home goods guide. But while you’re taking care of your smile for the holidays, consider refreshing your wardrobe in one of the many ongoing and new fashion promotions found right here including the PUMA Friends and Family Sale and Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale.

More on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Toothbrush:

Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

Two minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!