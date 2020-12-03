Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush now starts from $33 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonHome GoodsTargetPhilips
Reg. $50 From $33

Amazon is now offering the Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.99 shipped when you clip the $5 on-page coupon. However, Target is now matching when you apply code BRIGHT5 at checkout and RedCard holders can knock that total down to $33.24 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s offer is nearly 35% off, within a few bucks of the best Black Friday price, and the lowest we can find. If you’re still on the hunt for an electric toothbrush gift, this might very well be it. Carrying stellar reviews from nearly 34,000 Amazon customers, this one has all of the most important features including smart timers and pressure sensors as well as brush replacement notifications, and 14-days of battery life on a single charge. More details below. 

Looking for something even more affordable? Check out the Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $20 Prime shipped. This is essentially matching the Black Friday price and the all-time low as one of the best sub-$20 electric options out there from a brand name. It carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and includes 14-day battery life, 2-minute timers, and more. 

For more personal care and household essentials deals head over to our home goods guide. But while you’re taking care of your smile for the holidays, consider refreshing your wardrobe in one of the many ongoing and new fashion promotions found right here including the PUMA Friends and Family Sale and Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale

More on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Toothbrush:

  • Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
  • Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder
  • Two minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Target Philips

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Make your own tortillas with this Victoria Cast Iron Pr...
Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7/+ smart robotic v...
Sunny Health & Fitness deals start at $16: Plyo Bo...
Elevate your MacBook with this highly-rated aluminum st...
Snag Swagtron’s $110 Swagboard Hoverboard while i...
Upgrade your work from home setup with Monoprice standi...
Calphalon’s Convection Oven doubles as an air fry...
Amazon kid’s Book Box sub just went 45% off ahead...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro drops 50% for Black Friday, now $40 shipped

$40 Learn More
50% off

Cyber Monday shaver deals from $40: Philips Groomer kit, OneBlade Pro, more

From $40 Learn More
Up to 30%

Best Black Friday electric bike and e-scooter deals

Shop now! Learn More

Green Deals: RYOBI 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer $68, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $40+

Make your own tortillas with this Victoria Cast Iron Press at $21 (Nearly 50% off)

$21 Learn More
Save $200

Save $200 on iRobot’s Roomba i7/+ smart robotic vacuums at new lows from $399

$399+ Learn More
30% off

PUMA Friends and Family Sale slashes an extra 30% off sitewide with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More