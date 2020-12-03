PUMA Friends and Family Sale slashes an extra 30% off sitewide with deals from $10

The PUMA Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide with promo code PUMAFAM30 at checkout. Update your workout attire with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Axelion Perf Training Shoes for men. They’re currently on sale for $35 and originally were priced at $75. This style was designed to keep you quick on your feet with lightweight and flexible materials. These shoes have small perforated holes to help give you a breathable feel and a unique lacing system provides support. They’re also available in two color options: white or black. Rated 4.3/5 stars from PUMA customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from PUMA or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

