Sabrent’s M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C Enclosure dips to $39 (Reg. up to $55)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsSabrentStorage
29% off $39

Amazon is offering the Sabrent M.2 NVMe Solid-State Drive USB-C Enclosure for $39.10 shipped. That’s 29% off what B&H is charging, about $11 in savings compared to what it has averaged at Amazon over the past three months, and marks the lowest price we have tracked since August. This aluminum enclosure is ready to accept NVMe solid-state drives and boasts USB-C connectivity. It delivers up to 10Gb/s speeds thanks to a USB 3.1 Gen. 2 port which also happens to be backwards compatible. The unit is designed to dissipate heat and use a minimal amount of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forego Sabrent branding in favor of SSK’s enclosure to spend $22 instead. It too is powered by a USB-C connector and accepts M.2 NVMe solid-state drives. Owners can anticipate performance of up to 10Gb/s. Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Want something with integrated storage? If so, don’t miss out on Samsung’s portable T7 Touch solid-state drive at $160. This offering is 20% off and boasts a built-in fingerprint sensor, something you won’t find on either option above. For the money you’ll get 1TB of storage, but won’t be able to upgrade it at a later date like any of the enclosures further up.

Sabrent M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C Enclosure features:

  • USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits
  • Hot-swappable, Plug and Play, No Driver required! Enhanced performance can significantly reduce latency.
  • Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Sabrent Storage

About the Author

Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set f...
Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is under 1...
Breville Barista espresso machines now $100 off at Amaz...
Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sal...
Zippo’s FireFast Torch reaches temperatures of up...
Coleman’s 4-Person Dome Tent is 27% off alongside...
Save up to 33% on LEGO Architecture: Dubai, Empire Stat...
Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio returns to lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Learn More
30% off

Upgrade your PC with Samsung internal SSDs starting at $60 (Save up to 30%)

$60+ Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More

New WD_BLACK Call of Duty storage drives arrive in three different packages

Learn More
$50 off

Early Cyber Monday storage deals abound from $15: 5TB external $95, 2TB SSDs $170, more

From $15 Learn More
Reg. $200

Samsung’s portable T7 Touch SSD delivers a fingerprint sensor at $160 (Save 20%)

$160 Learn More
Review

Review: Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox X|S and other storage options [Video]

Learn More
Save $54

Adopt Zinus’ Louis Modern Soho Dining Table Set for $196 (Save $54)

$196 Learn More