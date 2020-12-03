Sabrent’s M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C Enclosure dips to $39 (Reg. up to $55)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent M.2 NVMe Solid-State Drive USB-C Enclosure for $39.10 shipped. That’s 29% off what B&H is charging, about $11 in savings compared to what it has averaged at Amazon over the past three months, and marks the lowest price we have tracked since August. This aluminum enclosure is ready to accept NVMe solid-state drives and boasts USB-C connectivity. It delivers up to 10Gb/s speeds thanks to a USB 3.1 Gen. 2 port which also happens to be backwards compatible. The unit is designed to dissipate heat and use a minimal amount of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Forego Sabrent branding in favor of SSK’s enclosure to spend $22 instead. It too is powered by a USB-C connector and accepts M.2 NVMe solid-state drives. Owners can anticipate performance of up to 10Gb/s. Over 2,800 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Want something with integrated storage? If so, don’t miss out on Samsung’s portable T7 Touch solid-state drive at $160. This offering is 20% off and boasts a built-in fingerprint sensor, something you won’t find on either option above. For the money you’ll get 1TB of storage, but won’t be able to upgrade it at a later date like any of the enclosures further up.

Sabrent M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C Enclosure features:

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Port supports data transmission speeds of up to 10Gbps for steady and efficient data transfer. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 3.0 at respective speed limits

Hot-swappable, Plug and Play, No Driver required! Enhanced performance can significantly reduce latency.

Ultra-slim aluminum alloy sandblasted shell. Sleek, Durable, and Convenient. Portable yet durable, ideal for traveling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!