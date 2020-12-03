Stuff some stockings with RTIC’s steel travel tumbler, now down to $14.50 (Reg. $35+)

RTIC is now offering its 40-ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler in black for $14.38 when you use code STAYSAFE during checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $35, so it might be a good idea to grab a few of them for gifts over the holidays. Especially considering they are $35 a pop on Amazon right now where they have never gone for less $15. Today’s offer is a great chance to score some high-quality travel tumblers for you, the family, or some lucky folks as gifts. You’re looking at double wall vacuum insulation, an all-new shaded splash-proof lid, and a flip-top closure that “resists spills and is straw friendly.” Over 12,000 Amazon customers have left this model with a 4+ star rating as well. More details below. 

If today’s lead deal is still too pricey or you just don’t want to deal with RTIC shipping, head over to Amazon and score a Contigo Steel Travel Mug from just $10 Prime shipped instead. Contigo’s options also make for great gifts and carry stellar ratings. This one isn’t quite as large, but you’ll still get the vacuum-insulation and leak-proof lid for less here. 

Or, go grab Stanley’s Twinlock Travel Mug while its on sale at Amazon for just $13 prime shipped and call it a day. Then dive into our home goods and sports/fitness deal hubs for additional price drops on workout gear, household essentials, and more. 

More on RTIC Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler:

40oz. RTIC Tumblers are stainless steel, double wall vacuum insulated. Keeps your drinks ice cold longer – works great for hot beverages. The included all-new shaded Splash Proof lid lets you know exactly how much drink you have. The flip-top closure resists spills and is straw friendly. Easy to clean.

