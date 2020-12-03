Make your own tortillas with this Victoria Cast Iron Press at $21 (Nearly 50% off)

-
Reg. $40+ $21

Amazon is now offering the 8-inch Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Price reflected in the cart. Regularly closer to $40 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is close to 50% in savings, within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and the lowest we can find. This highly-rated best-seller will have you making your own authentic tortillas, patacones, rotis, empanadas, and more with ease. The cast iron construction has been seasoned at high-temperatures with non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil for a “restaurant quality” experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the cast iron build isn’t a major selling point for you, check out the IMUSA USA 8-inch Aluminum Tortilla Press at $16 Prime shipped. It also carries stellar ratings and will surely get the job done nearly as well for less. You won’t get that long-lasting, pre-seasoned cast iron approach here, but this is still a solid option to consider. 

While we are talking kitchenware, this morning we spotted the air fryer-equipped Calphalon Convection Oven at up to $80 off and there are still loads of Black Friday instant Pot deals live. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on cooking gear, tools, and these standing desks for the home office

More on the Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press:

  • DO it yourself. Make your own tortillas, patacones, Rotis, empanadas, quesadillas, and Arepas at home fast and easy. Great for non-gluten and Paleo tortillas too!
  • Reinforced Design. We improved the base & the handle for better resistance. Our cast iron plates are engineered to avoid pinching. Get even tortillas every time.
  • Heavy-duty construction. Made of cast-iron seasoned at high temperatures with 100% non-GMO vegetable flaxseed oil. Low maintenance. Restaurant quality.

