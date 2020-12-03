V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones return to all-time low at $250 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones for $249.99 shipped. Saving you $100 from the going rate, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention, the best we’ve seen in several months, and matching the all-time low set only twice before. Rocking the brand’s signature design with premium materials, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 is comprised of lightweight steel frame with durable vegan leather accenting. There are dual 50mm drivers at the center of the experience that pair with wide support for various audio codecs as well as 14-hour battery life. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 110 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for even more.

Alternatively, you could just opt for the previous-generation Crossfade Wireless headphones at $166 instead to save even more cash. You’re still locking in the V-MODA stylings, but without the improved audio fidelity found above and only 12-hour battery life. Plus, they carry a 4.5/5 star rating from 290 customers to round out the package.

We’re also still tracking a series of price cuts on select Beats headphones right now, including its popular Powerbeats Pro at $150. There’s also plenty of other ways to save in our headphones guide, including Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds at $130 and more.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones features:

Listen on the go with a pair of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones in black. These headphones play audio through 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers that have inner and outer rings to prevent bass notes from bleeding into higher frequencies. Japanese-made and engineered CCAW coils help preserve detail. The Codex edition of the Crossfade 2 headphones supports the aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

