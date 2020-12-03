Zippo’s FireFast Torch reaches temperatures of up to 2,400F at an Amazon low of $16

Amazon is offering the Zippo FireFast Torch for $16.09 Prime shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $22 direct and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This lighter offers variation in temperature ranging up to 2,400F, where the flame will change from a soft yellow to blue. This is perfect for both household and hobby use, as you can light a candle with it or melt wax, heat up a brand, or even char wood in your next DIY project. There’s even a patent-pending child-resistant palm lock ignition, helping to ensure little hands don’t set this flame off accidentally. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you want something that you can carry with you, Zippo’s budget-focused pocket lighter is a great option. It’s built to be windproof at under $13 on Amazon, leaving a few bucks plus a new lighter in your pocket.

A great way to use your new lighter would be to start a fire while camping. There’s nothing like cooking over or sitting around an open fire while spending a nigh under the stars. Coleman’s 4-person dome tent is currently on sale for 27% off. That’s right, just $88 will let the entire family enjoy a night outside and away from the business of life.

Zippo FireFast Torch features:

Variable soft yellow or blue flame torch with adjustable flame size

Heats up to 2 400°F/1 300°C

Provides flexibility and high-precision heta flame for hobby and household use

Patent-pending child resistant palm lock ignition

For optimal performance fill with Zippo butane

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!