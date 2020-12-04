Save up to 38% on Aeotec Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, more from $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Aeotec Z-Wave Plus sensors and smart home accessories starting at $25 with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Aeotec Smart In-Wall Nano Switch Kit for $52.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks a new all-time low. This in-wall switch kit lets you bring overhead lighting into the rest of your smart home setup with Z-Wave Plus connectivity. Alongside the Nano Dimmer Switch that handles syncing up the in-wall wiring, you’re also getting an Aeotec WallSwipe that can trigger scenes with taps, slides, and other gestures. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other Aeotec Z-Wave deals:

If all of these price cuts have you thinking its time to build a Z-Wave setup for yourself, be sure to swing by our feature on the best hubs from brands like SmartThings and of course, Aeotec. Then hit up our smart home guide for all of the other best discounts out there to elevate your setup.

Aeotec Smart In-Wall Nano Switch Kit features:

Give your home’s wall switches a smart upgrade with this switch, smart home kit powered by Z-Wave. Kit contains WallSwipe and the Z-Wave Plus in-wall Nano Switch from Aeotec. Nano Switch converts any switch or outlet into a Z-Wave connected switch or outlet for wireless control and automation. Installed in-wall, Nano Switch is compatible with 3 wire electrical systems with a neutral, controls up to 15 amps load.

