Columbia Holiday Deals offer up to 50% off cold weather jackets, gloves, more from $30

Columbia’s Holiday Deals offer up to 50% off jackets, pullovers, vests, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Do you have an adventurer on your gift list this year? The men’s Powder Pass Jacket would be a great gift idea and it’s currently marked down to $55. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $110. Designed for winter sports, this style is waterproof, made of stretch fabric, and has elastic cuffs as well as a drawstring hem to keep wind out. You can also choose from an array of fun color options and it’s rated 4.1/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, sherpa material is very popular for this season and the Fire Side II Jacket is a standout from this sale. It’s currently marked down to $60, which is $30 off the original rate. It also will pair nicely with leggings or jeans alike and it’s available in six color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Plus, be sure to check out the Reebok Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off clearance items.

