ComiXology is closing out the week with a buy one get one free sale on a selection of Marvel digital graphic novels. Everything here will become a permanent part of your library, with a collection of reads from the Avengers universe as well as Star Wars titles and much more. You can dive into the entire list right here to shop for yourself, just be sure to add two comics to your cart for the discount to be applied and then apply code MARVELDEC at checkout. Head below for more more details on the BOGO free digital comics sale.

While it’s hard to go wrong with so many popular titles in today’s sale, picking up Spider-Verse at $29.99 is an easy recommendation. If you loved the Into the Spider-Verse animated film, then this 608-page novel is a must-have addition to your collection. It offers the same concept of colliding the worlds of various Spider-Men (and women) as they take on villain Morlun and his deadly family.

But there’s plenty of other free digital comics available too, many of which are free for ComiXology Unlimited members, if the subscription service is more your taste. Otherwise, our ComiXology guide is worth a look for all of the other ongoing deals.

Then once you’ve gotten the comic book situation figured out, be sure to head over to our media guide for more ways to grow your reading list. Today’s $4 per year magazine sale is being joined by Amazon’s batch of First Reads December eBook freebies and some Star Wars graphic novels, as well.

Spider-Verse synopsis:

When the evil Inheritors begin exterminating spider-characters throughout the multiverse, every single Spider-Man ever is needed to save the day! An interdimensional spider-army gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family, but none of them is safe as the Prophecy comes to fruition! What will this brutal war for survival mean for Peter Parker and the rest of the spiders?

