Cree’s Connected Zigbee smart bulbs are down to just $3 each (75% off)

Amazon is offering the Cree Connected LED Smart Bulb for $2.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 75% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to expand your smart home, this is a great way to do it. While it requires a Zigbee smart hub to work, those can be picked up fairly low-cost and might even be built-into a device you already own. This bulb offers 815-lumens of brightness and comes with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This is about as budget-friendly as it gets with smart bulbs, or LED lights in general. For comparison, the next-best price we can find is $2.50 for a 480-lumen Westinghouse LED bulb, which isn’t smart at all. So, today’s deal is a killer price overall.

Don’t forget that you can save up to 38% on Aeotec Z-Wave dimmer switches, sensors, and more from $25. This is a great way to convert entire rooms to being smart at one shot and can really help simplify your smart home setup.

Cree Connected LED Smart Bulb features:

Dimmable LED light bulb for indoor use only

Can be paired directly with Alexa devices with built in ZigBee smart home hub (Echo Plus, Echo Studio, Echo Show – 2nd Gen only). Works with other ZigBee hubs (sold separately – Wink, SmartThings, WeMo)

Simply install your bulbs & compatible hub

5 year limited warranty

Illumination upto 815 lumens

62 watt equivalent LED bulb provides an omnidirectional all-around light source

