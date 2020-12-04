Digital gift card deals up to 20% off: Chipotle, Chewy, Doordash, more from $22.50

We have now spotted a number of notable discounts on digital stocking stuffer gift cards and more. With offers at as much as 20% off, this is a great chance to score even deeper deals at various retailers or just for some easy digital gifts for folks you might not get to see in person this year. You’re looking at everything from 10% off Chewy credit for animal lovers, 15% off Chipotle for taco monsters, and much more including DSW, Doordash, Netflix, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more. Hit the jump for a closer at today’s stocking stuffer gift cards from $22.50.

Today’s digital gift card deals:

Speaking of gift cards and free credit, you’ll definitely want to dive into the Sam’s Club offer we just posted. You’re looking at what is an essentially free membership with some freebies and gift cards attached for good measure. Head over to our coverage for all of the details. And are also seeing some solid gift card offers attached to the popular Wacom drawing displays for all of the digital artists in your life.

More on Chipotle gift cards:

Chipotle offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in a distinctive atmosphere. Through our vision of Food With Integrity, Chipotle is seeking better food from using ingredients that are not only fresh, but that—where possible—are sustainably grown and raised responsibly with respect for the animals, the land, and the farmers who produce the food.

