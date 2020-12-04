Adorn your Apple Watch with a dual loop leather band for $8.50

-
Reg. $15 $8.50

V-moro (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Dual Leather Apple Watch Bands for $8.72 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon code is clipped. As a comparison, it often retails for as much as $15 and this is the first time we’ve seen it drop below $10. While we regularly see third-party leather Apple Watch bands, it’s not often that these loop-style options come around. Made of “gorgeous brown calfskin leather”, this band will bring a new look to your wrist without breaking the bank. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Leather loop not your style? Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from. There are a number of different styles available that can be yours for under $10.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Need a new look for your iPhone? We also have a number of price drops on official Apple cases with deals from $9 at this time.

V-moro Dual Leather Band features:

A vintage finish, medium padding and contrasting white stitching creates a great looking watch strap. A silver tone solid stainless steel pin buckle is fitted and has been given a brushed polish finish. This is based on our gorgeous brown calfskin leather. This deep, lustrous brown calf features a subtle surface texture. Harbor is very classically styled strap that will look right at home on vintage and modern watches alike.

